Jeep Fell Into Gorge At Ghari Habibullah Killing One

Published November 06, 2022

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :At least one person died and several others were injured when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge at Ghari Habibullah.

According to the police sources, Sardar Naeem along with his family was heading towards Batora village from Ghari Habibullah when suddenly the driver lost his control and fell into a deep gorge resulting in the father of Sardar Naeem died on the spot while many other passengers sustained critical injuries.

Locals and police recovered the injured and the dead body of the ill-fated Sardar Basheer and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Balakot.

