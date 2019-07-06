Jeep Plunged Into Ravine: Two Women, One Child Died
Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:09 PM
Three persons including two women and one child killed and another injured when a jeep plunged into a deep ravine in Durmai area said police here on Saturday
BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Three persons including two women and one child killed and another injured when a jeep plunged into a deep ravine in Durmai area said police here on Saturday.
A speedy jeep was on the way that suddenly plunged in to a deep ravine and as a result two women and a child died on the spot while a man became injured in the jurisdiction of the Nawagai police station.
The dead and injured were shifted to hospital. Police have registered the case and started investigation.