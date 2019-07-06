Jeep plunged into ravine: two women, one child died

Three persons including two women and one child killed and another injured when a jeep plunged into a deep ravine in Durmai area said police here on Saturday

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Three persons including two women and one child killed and another injured when a jeep plunged into a deep ravine in Durmai area said police here on Saturday.

A speedy jeep was on the way that suddenly plunged in to a deep ravine and as a result two women and a child died on the spot while a man became injured in the jurisdiction of the Nawagai police station.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital. Police have registered the case and started investigation.