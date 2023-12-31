Open Menu

Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Battagram, Driver Loses Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 02:10 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) At least one person on Sunday died and 21 others injured when a passenger jeep deviated off the road and fell into a gorge.

After the incident Rescue 1122 Battagram sent two medical ambulances to the scene.

According to the local police sources, the driver of the passenger jeep lost his control over the vehicle and fell into the deep gorge, the accident resulted in the loss of the driver and 20 injuries including 11 women.

Following the initial aid, the injured were promptly shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Battagram for further medical attention.

