Jeep tracks in Koh-e-Suleman vital for regions' prosperity

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The District administration gave approval for the development of Jeep tracks, stretching to 526 kilometers in Koh-e-Suleman areas, here on Saturday.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mehr Shahid Zaman Luk observed that development of Jeep tracks was vital to put the mountainous region in the way leading to progress and prosperity.

He added that there should be complete transparency in Jeep tracks, starting from Bawata to Ghous Mall track.

The meeting was attended by Engineer Ahmed Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asad Chandia and some others.