UrduPoint.com

Jeep Tracks In Koh-e-Suleman Vital For Regions' Prosperity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Jeep tracks in Koh-e-Suleman vital for regions' prosperity

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The District administration gave approval for the development of Jeep tracks, stretching to 526 kilometers in Koh-e-Suleman areas, here on Saturday.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mehr Shahid Zaman Luk observed that development of Jeep tracks was vital to put the mountainous region in the way leading to progress and prosperity.

He added that there should be complete transparency in Jeep tracks, starting from Bawata to Ghous Mall track.

The meeting was attended by Engineer Ahmed Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asad Chandia and some others.

Related Topics

Progress Ahmed Raza From Jeep

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's facilitators are gone, says Marriyum ..

Imran Khan's facilitators are gone, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

46 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reflects on his ODI career as he prepar ..

Babar Azam reflects on his ODI career as he prepares for his 100th match

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

4 hours ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

4 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.