Jeewan Expresses Concerns Over Illegal Increase In Milk Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:55 PM

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan while expressing concern over the illegal increase of milk prices in the province, sent a letter to the Divisional Commissioners across the province to take action against the illicit profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan while expressing concern over the illegal increase of milk prices in the province, sent a letter to the Divisional Commissioners across the province to take action against the illicit profiteers.

According to the text of the letter, the divisional commissioners across the province have been directed to mobilize the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkar to ensure sale of milk at government fixed prices in their respective jurisdictions.

The letter further directed the district administration officers to expedite the operations across the province to ensure full implementation of the official tariff of milk. In this regard, legal action has been taken against illegal stockpiling of milk prices and stockpiling across the province.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has said that action should be taken in case the milk sellers do not have official price list.

He said that there was no shortage of food items including milk in the province. The Sindh government will not give up illegal profiteering and hoarding, he added.

