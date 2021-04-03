UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jehangir, Ali Tareen Secure Interim Bail In Three Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:33 PM

Jehangir, Ali Tareen secure interim bail in three cases

Well-known politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen Saturday got interim bail from two courts in three different cases, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the charges of money-laundering, financial fraud and misappropriation of share-holders' money

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Well-known politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen Saturday got interim bail from two courts in three different cases, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the charges of money-laundering, financial fraud and misappropriation of share-holders' money.

A sessions court granted interim bail to Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen in two cases of money laundering and financial fraud till April 10.

The court ordered them for submitting surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the bail relief.

Earlier, Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen appeared before Additional Distruct and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain.

The petitioners' counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, argued before the court that all allegations leveled by the FIA were baseless and his clients were innocent. He pleaded with court to grant bail to his clients and restrain the FIA from arresting them.

The court granted interim bail to Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till April 10 and restrained the FIA from arresting them.

The court also sought record from the FIA till April 10.

Meanwhile, a special court of banking offences also granted interim bail to Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till April 7 in cases registered on charges of misappropriation of share-holders' money.

The court directed them to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief of bail.

The court sought case record from the FIA till the next date of hearing.

The FIA Lahore circle had registered two FIRs against Jehangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, son-in-law and others under charges of money laundering and fraud in the sugar scam.

The FIRs were registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with sections 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In third case, it was alleged that Tareen fraudulently misappropriated the money of shareholders after his company (JDW Group) transferred Rs 3.14 billion to an associated private company, Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIR stated that the private company is owned by Tareen's sons and close relatives.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Company Circle Money Federal Investigation Agency April Criminals FIR All From Billion Court Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

Italy Enters 3-Day Lockdown for Easter as Daily CO ..

2 minutes ago

770 Lahore cops test COVID-19 positive so far: CCP ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs finalization of proposed fo ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Summit on Afghan Peace Tentatively Set for ..

7 minutes ago

Front Desk staff role crucial in changing 'thana c ..

7 minutes ago

Gold prices fall by Rs600 to Rs105,400 per tola 3 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.