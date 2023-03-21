Jehangir Khan defends his PhD thesis

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) ::Jehangir Khan from the Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand (UoM) has successfully defended his PhD thesis on "Synthesis of Curcumin derivatives and their applications in fluorescence-based sensing of heavy metals".

According to a UoM report on Tuesday, the external examiners were Prof.

Dr. Zahid Hussain, Department of Chemistry, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and Dr. Tajammal Hussain, Associate Professor, Institute of Chemistry, University of Punjab.

The Chairman, Department of Chemistry, UoM Prof Dr. Sultan Alam Kakakhel & faculty members have congratulated Dr Jehangir Khan & research supervisors for a successful PhD Public Defense.