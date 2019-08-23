Jehangir Khan Tareen inaugurates Sui Gas project

Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jehangir Khan Tareen inaugurated Sui Gas project for Lodhran city which would be completed with a cost of Rs 190 millions to provide facility of gas to 54 towns of the city here on Friday

The PTI senior leader also inaugurated latest science laboratory, computer lab and library at Government Girls Higher Secondary school funded by Tareen Education Foundation and upgradation project of Lodhran Public School.

Speaking on the occasion, Jehangir Khan Tareen said that Lodhran Public School would be made best educational institute of the South Punjab. He said that funds of Rs 10 millions have been released for Phase-I of the project while next phase would be started soon.

He said that the incumbent government will fulfill all pledges made during the election campaigns.

He said that a special education project was being initiated in the province with funds of Rs 400 millions adding that district Lodhran has also been added in the project on his personal request.

Tareen maintained that government facing problems due to wrong policies and corruption of the previous governments, however, all possible steps were being taken to boost economical condition of the country.

Provincial Minister for Prisons Punjab Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nazeer Khan Baloch, Nawaz Amanullah Tareen, Rana Ejaz Noon, Tahir Khan Malezai, Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer Education Mian Abdul Razzaq and others were also present on this occasion.