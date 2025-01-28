Jehangir Mirza's "Ishq Warid Hua" Launched
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The literary organization 'Soch' organized the launch of the third poetic collection by the poet Majid Jehangir Mirza with a unique style, "Ishq warid Hua" (love Occurred), here at the Punjab Arts Council on Monday night. The event was presided over by the renowned poet and novelist Presidential Pride of Performance Award holder, Dr. Waheed Ahmed.
The speakers including literary figures Akbar Niazi, Naveed Malik, Tasleem Ikram and Safdar Awan described Majid Jehangir Mirza’s poetry as untouchable and a reflection of national sentiments.
The guests of honor included renowned writers, poets and intellectuals Qayyum Tahir, Ayesha Masood, Amr Rouhani and Azhar Jafri.
Majid Jahangir Mirza has included his book Milli Naghme, Sufi Kalam, songs, poems and songs for the martyrs of the police. In this event, the renowned classical singer Emmanuel Shahzad also sang some national songs.
The 'Soch' awarded the poet a medal in recognition of his contribution in promoting urdu language through his valued poetic work.
During the event, speakers paid a rich tribute to Shaheed Police Inspector, Mian Imran Abbas, who was martyred while protecting the lives and property of citizens in Rawalpindi, and also presented an honorary shield to his wife.
A large number of people from academic and literary, journalistic, and other walks of life attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire
'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar congratulates newly elected office bearers of IHC Journalists Association3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Muzaffar Warsi observed3 minutes ago
-
Jehangir Mirza's "Ishq Warid Hua" launched3 minutes ago
-
PM directs developing Islamabad as a model for healthcare facilities1 hour ago
-
Workshop on "Positive Psychology and Character Strengths" held at IMCG F-7/4 Islamabad10 hours ago
-
Night of Miraj :Lahore's mosques decorated with electric lights, special gatherings held10 hours ago
-
Business networking dinner to celebrate success at Arab Health 2025 hosted in Dubai11 hours ago
-
Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler11 hours ago
-
Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar11 hours ago
-
DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns11 hours ago
-
Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with Government initiatives11 hours ago
-
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues12 hours ago