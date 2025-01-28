RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The literary organization 'Soch' organized the launch of the third poetic collection by the poet Majid Jehangir Mirza with a unique style, "Ishq warid Hua" (love Occurred), here at the Punjab Arts Council on Monday night. The event was presided over by the renowned poet and novelist Presidential Pride of Performance Award holder, Dr. Waheed Ahmed.

The speakers including literary figures Akbar Niazi, Naveed Malik, Tasleem Ikram and Safdar Awan described Majid Jehangir Mirza’s poetry as untouchable and a reflection of national sentiments.

The guests of honor included renowned writers, poets and intellectuals Qayyum Tahir, Ayesha Masood, Amr Rouhani and Azhar Jafri.

Majid Jahangir Mirza has included his book Milli Naghme, Sufi Kalam, songs, poems and songs for the martyrs of the police. In this event, the renowned classical singer Emmanuel Shahzad also sang some national songs.

The 'Soch' awarded the poet a medal in recognition of his contribution in promoting urdu language through his valued poetic work.

During the event, speakers paid a rich tribute to Shaheed Police Inspector, Mian Imran Abbas, who was martyred while protecting the lives and property of citizens in Rawalpindi, and also presented an honorary shield to his wife.

A large number of people from academic and literary, journalistic, and other walks of life attended the ceremony.