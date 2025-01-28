Open Menu

Jehangir Mirza's "Ishq Warid Hua" Launched

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Jehangir Mirza's "Ishq Warid Hua" launched

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The literary organization 'Soch' organized the launch of the third poetic collection by the poet Majid Jehangir Mirza with a unique style, "Ishq warid Hua" (love Occurred), here at the Punjab Arts Council on Monday night. The event was presided over by the renowned poet and novelist Presidential Pride of Performance Award holder, Dr. Waheed Ahmed.

The speakers including literary figures Akbar Niazi, Naveed Malik, Tasleem Ikram and Safdar Awan described Majid Jehangir Mirza’s poetry as untouchable and a reflection of national sentiments.

The guests of honor included renowned writers, poets and intellectuals Qayyum Tahir, Ayesha Masood, Amr Rouhani and Azhar Jafri.

Majid Jahangir Mirza has included his book Milli Naghme, Sufi Kalam, songs, poems and songs for the martyrs of the police. In this event, the renowned classical singer Emmanuel Shahzad also sang some national songs.

The 'Soch' awarded the poet a medal in recognition of his contribution in promoting urdu language through his valued poetic work.

During the event, speakers paid a rich tribute to Shaheed Police Inspector, Mian Imran Abbas, who was martyred while protecting the lives and property of citizens in Rawalpindi, and also presented an honorary shield to his wife.

A large number of people from academic and literary, journalistic, and other walks of life attended the ceremony.

Recent Stories

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

28 minutes ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

3 hours ago
 UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

9 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

9 hours ago
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

10 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

11 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts o ..

DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..

11 hours ago
 1500 representatives from ICAO member states to ga ..

1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..

11 hours ago
 Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in f ..

Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire

11 hours ago
 'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetro ..

'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan