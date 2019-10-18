Jehangir posted DD Protocol

Consequent upon promotion from BPS-17 to BPS 18, Aimal Jehangir has been posted as Deputy Director Protocol BS-18 Administration Department against the vacant post, with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Consequent upon promotion from BPS-17 to BPS 18, Aimal Jehangir has been posted as Deputy Director Protocol BS-18 Administration Department against the vacant post, with immediate effect. It was notified by Administration Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.