Jehangir Tareen's Brother 'commits Suicide'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Alamgir Khan Tareen, a brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his head with a pistol at his residence in Gulberg area, here on Thursday.

Alamgir Tareen was the owner and managing director of the Multan Sultans PSL franchise.

Police said the 62-year-old lived alone.

They said the crime scene had been sealed and the pistol he used for allegedly committing suicide recovered. The process of collecting fingerprints and other evidence was under way, they added. The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained in the initial investigation.

Police also said they were looking for a possible suicide note. They added that the actual reasons and facts would come to the light after investigation was complete.

Later, the body was shifted to Lahore's General Hospital for postmortem, police sources said.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Pakistan Super League Suicide Gulberg Alamgir Multan Sultans

