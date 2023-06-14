UrduPoint.com

Jehangira-Toro Residents Dismay Over Unannounced Power Cuts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Jehangira-Toro residents dismay over unannounced power cuts

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The residents of Jehangira-Toro village Wednesday threatened to block the main Peshawar-Nowshera-Islamabad road if the unannounced power breakdowns continue to prevail in the area.

If the authorities do not address issues, the people will be forced to agitation, said social workers and elders of the Jahangir Toro village during the protest demonstration against PESCO's unannounced load-shedding.

They said that prolonged power breakdown has become a daily routine in Jehangira Toro village.

Social activist Jahangir Toro, a representative of public and social circles of the area and local authority, demanded the provincial government take immediate action in this connection.

They said that they have contacted the PESCO authorities but despite all requests, the un-schedule load-shedding and power breakdowns continue.

They said that even for a minor fault, the electricity remains off for hours and no official bothers to restore it.

Even though the people are receiving huge electricity bills every month, in spite of this, long power breakdown has become a daily routine in extreme heat, the elders of the area said while addressing the gathering.

They said that children, old people, women, elderly people, and especially patients are facing severe difficulties and due to the long breakdown of electricity, water has disappeared in the masjid and houses, and the worshipers are facing severe difficulties.

They urged the provincial government to take immediate action against the officials concerned to relief the residents.

Related Topics

Protest Electricity Water Threatened Road Women Mosque All Government PESCO

Recent Stories

Shan Masood’s unbeaten 95 clinches victory for Y ..

Shan Masood’s unbeaten 95 clinches victory for Yorkshire

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Bahrain foster exchange of knowledge, experti ..

UAE, Bahrain foster exchange of knowledge, expertise in sustainable development

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint coope ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime M ..

37 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

37 minutes ago
 DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformati ..

DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformation of utility sector

38 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.