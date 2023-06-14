Jehangira-Toro residents dismay over unannounced power cuts

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The residents of Jehangira-Toro village Wednesday threatened to block the main Peshawar-Nowshera-Islamabad road if the unannounced power breakdowns continue to prevail in the area.

If the authorities do not address issues, the people will be forced to agitation, said social workers and elders of the Jahangir Toro village during the protest demonstration against PESCO's unannounced load-shedding.

They said that prolonged power breakdown has become a daily routine in Jehangira Toro village.

Social activist Jahangir Toro, a representative of public and social circles of the area and local authority, demanded the provincial government take immediate action in this connection.

They said that they have contacted the PESCO authorities but despite all requests, the un-schedule load-shedding and power breakdowns continue.

They said that even for a minor fault, the electricity remains off for hours and no official bothers to restore it.

Even though the people are receiving huge electricity bills every month, in spite of this, long power breakdown has become a daily routine in extreme heat, the elders of the area said while addressing the gathering.

They said that children, old people, women, elderly people, and especially patients are facing severe difficulties and due to the long breakdown of electricity, water has disappeared in the masjid and houses, and the worshipers are facing severe difficulties.

They urged the provincial government to take immediate action against the officials concerned to relief the residents.