Jehanzeb Khan Posted As DG Aviation

Jehanzeb Khan posted as DG Aviation

The competent authority Monday posted Air Commodore Jehanzeb Khan as Director General Aviation, Administration Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The competent authority Monday posted Air Commodore Jehanzeb Khan as Director General Aviation, Administration Department.

In a notification issued here by Establishment Department KP, he was awaiting posting in Administration Department and posted against the vacant post.

