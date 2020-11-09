Jehanzeb Khan Posted As DG Aviation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:38 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The competent authority Monday posted Air Commodore Jehanzeb Khan as Director General Aviation, Administration Department.
In a notification issued here by Establishment Department KP, he was awaiting posting in Administration Department and posted against the vacant post.