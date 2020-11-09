Jehanzeb Khan posted as DG Aviation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The competent authority Monday posted Air Commodore Jehanzeb Khan as Director General Aviation, Administration Department.

In a notification issued here by Establishment Department KP, he was awaiting posting in Administration Department and posted against the vacant post.