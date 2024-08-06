Jehanzeb Nazir Khan Assumes Charges As RPO Dera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Newly-appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Jehanzeb Nazir Khan assumed charge of his office here on Tuesday.
On his arrival at Range Police Office, he was warmly welcomed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood.
A smartly turned out contingent of Dera police presented guard of honor to the newly appointed RPO.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jehanzeb Nazir Khan had previously served different key posts across the country.
On this occasion, the newly appointed RPO expressed his determination to ensure the establishment of peace and order in all the districts including the tribal districts and to fight crime in every way.
Later, RPO Jehanzeb Nazir Khan also planted a sapling in the premises of Range Police Office in connection with ongoing Monsoon Plantation Drive.
