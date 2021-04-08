UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jemima Blasts Ex-spouse Imran Khan’s Comments On Women's Rape

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:35 PM

Jemima blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s comments on women's rape

The PM had said earlier that incidents of rape of women had actually very rapidly increased in society, and advised the women to cover up to prevent temptation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has blasted him over his comments of linking the crime rape with vulgarity.

Taking to Twitter, Jemima Goldsmit gave him reference direct from Holy Quran. She wrote: “ Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts." Quran 24:31

The onus is on men,”.

PM Khan had earlier said: “The incidents of rape of women … [have] actually very rapidly increased in society,”. He had advised women to cover up to prevent temptation.

“This entire concept of purdah is to avoid temptation, not everyone has the willpower to avoid it,” said the PM, using a term that could refer to modest dress or the segregation of the sexes.

Hundreds have signed a statement circulating online on Wednesday, calling Khan’s comments “factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous”.

“Fault rests solely with the rapist and the system that enables the rapist, including a culture fostered by statements such as those made by [Khan],” the statement said.

People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women during a protest in Karachi [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights watchdog, also reacted to the PM’s comments, saying that it was “appalled” by the comments.

The commission had said not only did this betray a baffling ignorance of where, why and how rape took place, but it also blamed only the rape survivors, who, as the government must know, could range from young children to victims of honour crimes.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Twitter Young Women From Government

Recent Stories

Global markets mostly rise; London hits pre-Covid ..

8 minutes ago

RPO for early completion of investigation

8 minutes ago

European Commission Has No Plans to Revise AstraZe ..

8 minutes ago

China Plans to Build Space Launch Site in Eastern ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council gets ISO 22301 Business Conti ..

19 minutes ago

ERC provides COVID-19 vaccine doses, food aid to S ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.