Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s comments on women’s sexual abuse

The PM had said earlier that incidents of rape of women had actually very rapidly increased in society, and advised the women to cover up to prevent temptation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has blasted him over his comments of linking the crime rape with vulgarity.

Taking to Twitter, Jemima Goldsmit gave him reference direct from Holy Quran. She wrote: “ Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts." Quran 24:31

The onus is on men,”.

PM Khan had earlier said: “The incidents of rape of women … [have] actually very rapidly increased in society,”. He had advised women to cover up to prevent temptation.

“This entire concept of purdah is to avoid temptation, not everyone has the willpower to avoid it,” said the PM, using a term that could refer to modest dress or the segregation of the sexes.

Hundreds have signed a statement circulating online on Wednesday, calling Khan’s comments “factually incorrect, insensitive and dangerous”.

“Fault rests solely with the rapist and the system that enables the rapist, including a culture fostered by statements such as those made by [Khan],” the statement said.

People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women during a protest in Karachi [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights watchdog, also reacted to the PM’s comments, saying that it was “appalled” by the comments.

The commission had said not only did this betray a baffling ignorance of where, why and how rape took place, but it also blamed only the rape survivors, who, as the government must know, could range from young children to victims of honour crimes.