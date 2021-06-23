Jemima Goldsmith contradicts PM Khan’s statement on women’s dresses

(@fidahassanain)

The Ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan says that problem is not how women dress and presents a case study of an elderly woman in Saudi Arabia.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has contradited his recent statemnet that women wearing few clothes have impact on men unless they are robots.

Taking to Twitter, Jemmia Khan said that problem was not how women dress.

She wrote: “I remember years ago being in Saudi Arabia and an elderly woman in an abaya & niqab was lamenting the fact that when she went out she was followed & harassed by young men. The only way to get rid of them was to take her face covering OFF.

The problem is not how women dress!,”.

PTI MNAs especially Zartaj Gul, Maleeka Bukhari and other leaders defended PM Khan’s statemement during an interview to a foreign jouranlist.

The most of the social media users criticized PM Imran Khan without keeping in view the context of his statement in which he speaking. He was comparing Pakistani society and culture with the West, saying that way of life is totally different in local society. He said it is the society where women dresses matter.

HBO Axios Journalist Johnathan Swan asked PM Khan: “On increasing vulgarity, you said it will have consequences, and you were accused of rape victim-blaming.

How do you respond to that?,”.

On it, the PM said “It is such nonsense”.

“I never said veils — this was never said. I said the concept of pardah is [to] avoid temptation in society. We don't have discos here, we don't have nightclubs,” he said.

He said: “So this is a completely different society, a way of life here. So, if you raise temptation in the society to the point, and all these young guys have nowhere to go, it has consequences on the society,”.

“Do you think what women wear — that, that's part of any temptation?” asked Swan.

“If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on men,” responded PM Imran Khan. “Unless they're robots. I mean, it's common sense,”.

“Yes, but will it really provoke acts of sexual violence?” asked Swan.

“It depends which society you live in,” answered PM Imran Khan. “If in a society, people haven't seen that sort of a thing, it will have an impact on them,” he added.