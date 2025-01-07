Jemima Goldsmith Sustains Injureis After Falling From South African Mountain
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 11:54 AM
Former wife of PTI Founder Imran Khan has been on vacations in South Africa to celebrate new year
CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, sustained injuries after falling from a mountain in South Africa.
The reports showed that Jemima was hiking when the incident occurred.
She was taken to a hospital in Cape Town, where her condition is reported to be stable.
Jemima was seen in a wheelchair and using crutches following the incident.
Jemima resides in London with her two sons Sulaiman and Qasim.
However, according to media reports, she was in South Africa for New Year celebrations.
