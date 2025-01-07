Open Menu

Jemima Goldsmith Sustains Injureis After Falling From South African Mountain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 11:54 AM

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

Former wife of PTI Founder Imran Khan has been on vacations in South Africa to celebrate new year

CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, sustained injuries after falling from a mountain in South Africa.

The reports showed that Jemima was hiking when the incident occurred.

She was taken to a hospital in Cape Town, where her condition is reported to be stable.

Jemima was seen in a wheelchair and using crutches following the incident.

Jemima resides in London with her two sons Sulaiman and Qasim.

However, according to media reports, she was in South Africa for New Year celebrations.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Wife London Cape Town South Africa Media From

Recent Stories

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

25 seconds ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

10 hours ago
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to ..

Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17

10 hours ago
 Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

12 hours ago
 Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations a ..

Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport

12 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway P ..

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..

12 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

12 hours ago
 PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora ..

PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan