Jemima Khan Denounces Fake Pro-Israel Post Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2023 | 01:07 PM

The former wife of Imran Khan says she received the post from her former sister-in-law, raising a question that when it will ever come to an end.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2023) Jemima Khan, the former spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has responded to a fabricated social media post that falsely attributed support for Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Khan took to X, previously known as Twitter, to clarify the situation and disassociate herself from the misleading post.

In her tweet, Khan disclosed, "Just sent this by my former sister-in-law with the message 'Opposition is busy' - this is a fake post circulating on social media. When will this ever stop?," highlighting the deceptive nature of the circulating content. She shared the counterfeit post, which featured the Israeli flag and the hashtag "IstandwithIsrael," to underscore her non-involvement with its creation or endorsement.

Khan further emphasized her stance in a previous X post, where she declared, "I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict, especially the children.

Condemn both." Her social media presence has consistently advocated for the safety and well-being of the children affected by the devastating Israel-Palestine conflict.

Contrary to the fabricated post, Jemima Khan has openly expressed her opposition to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. She even shared a tweet from an economic professor who stated, "No electricity, no food, no fuel for 1 million children. Straight from the horse's mouth. That can't be the civilized world's answer, whatever differences we may have on who did what to whom first or last."

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has led to a significant number of casualties, with no apparent progress toward a resolution. The situation remains a matter of grave concern on the international stage.

