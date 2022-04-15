UrduPoint.com

Jemima Khan Reacts To Protests Outside Her Home In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in London

The former wife of Imran Khan says protests outside her house, targeting her children besides anti-Semitic abuse on social media as if she is back in 90s Lahore.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2022) Jemima Khan, the ex-wife of former Prime Imran Khan, has reacted to the protests outside her home in London.

Taking to Twitter, Jemima Khan said, “Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media….

It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore. #PuranaPakistan,”.

Earlier, Abid Sher Ali had tweeted about staging protest outside the house of Jemima Khan in London. He said that they wanted to stage protests outside the house of Jemima Khan so the children of Imran Khan could know that how cheap their father was.

