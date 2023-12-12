Open Menu

Jemima Khan Rejects Zardari’s Allegations Of Financing Vloggers To Support PTI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Jemima Khan rejects Zardari's allegations of financing vloggers to support PTI

The British filmmaker and former wife of Imran Khan says this is obviously not true and wishes peace and prosperity for Pakistan.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2023) Jemima Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan, has turned down the allegations levelled against her by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari about financing the vloggers in a bid to support her ex-husband and his political party.

Taking to X, Jemima Khan said, “This is obviously not true. Sigh. I will only ever wish for peace & prosperity in Pakistan,”.

She made these remarks in response to another tweet and comment by journalist Ihtisham-ul-Haq who had tweeted, “A woman conducted the interview where another woman was targeted. However, the interviewer didn’t question the man about the proof he claims to have of Jemima paying YouTubers.

Jemima is known for her grace. Cowards always target kids and women,”.

A day earlier, Former President and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during an interview with a private news alleged that Jemima Khan had been financing the vloggers to support her ex-husband and the PTI.

“Please fear God! This is what vloggers settled abroad are saying. Jemima is giving money to these bloggers,”.

He stated that there is a lobby supporting and financing them. This lobby, he said, had different intentions.

The PPP co-chairman was of the view that the former PTI chairman was not supportive of parliamentary democracy and wanted presidential democracy.

