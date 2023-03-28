UrduPoint.com

Jemima Khan Reveals Break-in By Unknown Men At London Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2023 | 11:59 PM

The journalist and filmmaker who is the former wife of Imran Khan has asked the people to help her identify the people who trespassed on her residence in London.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2023) Jemima Khan, a journalist and filmmaker, has come forward to reveal that her London apartment was recently the target of an attempted break-in. The incident occurred in the middle of the night, and the perpetrators are unknown. In response,

Khan took to social media to share pictures of the four men involved, appealing to the public for any information that may help identify them.

Upon discovering the break-in attempt, Khan promptly contacted the police who arrived at the scene and filed a report.

The incident was also captured on camera, though it remains unclear whether the two men in the images shared on social media were the same individuals involved in the incident. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Jemima Khan has been targeted in such a manner, highlighting the importance of taking all necessary measures to safeguard oneself and one's property, as well as reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities.

