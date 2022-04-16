Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ex-wife of Imran Khan has also said that she is not involved with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Taking to Twitter, she responded to journalist by saying: “Thank you for your kind words. I keep being asked to tell Imran Khan various things.

But he’s my ex husband, and I have zero influence over him whatsoever and no involvement in PTI,”.

On April 15, Jemima Khan, the ex-wife of former Prime Imran Khan, had reacted to the protests outside her home in London.

Jemima Khan said, “Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media….

It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore. #PuranaPakistan,”.