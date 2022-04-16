UrduPoint.com

Jemima Khan Says She Has No Influence Over Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2022 | 06:02 PM

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran Khan

The ex-wife of Imran Khan has also said that she is not involved with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2022) Jemima Khan, the ex-wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that she has no influence over her ex-husband and has no involvement in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Taking to Twitter, she responded to journalist by saying: “Thank you for your kind words. I keep being asked to tell Imran Khan various things.

But he’s my ex husband, and I have zero influence over him whatsoever and no involvement in PTI,”.

On April 15, Jemima Khan, the ex-wife of former Prime Imran Khan, had reacted to the protests outside her home in London.

Jemima Khan said, “Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media….

It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore. #PuranaPakistan,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Twitter London April

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify bilateral ties in all spheres

16 minutes ago
 Bilquis Bano Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

Bilquis Bano Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

36 minutes ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm expected in various parts o ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm expected in various parts of the country: Relevant Depar ..

45 minutes ago
 PA session delayed after deputy speaker attacked b ..

PA session delayed after deputy speaker attacked by PTI MPAs

51 minutes ago
 Sargodha district police foils arms smuggling bid

Sargodha district police foils arms smuggling bid

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 4 more Kashmiri youth

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.