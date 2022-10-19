UrduPoint.com

Jemima Khan’s Urdu Song Goes Viral On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

The former wife of PTI Chairman has revealed that he used to sing Urdu song ‘Ao Bacho Sair Karain’ when her kids were younger.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, sang an urdu song which on Thursday went viral on the social media.

Jemima Khan revealed that she used to sing an Urdu song with her kids when they were younger.

She made this disclosure while talking to a journalist.

“Aao Bacho Sair Karain" sang Jemima.

It was the song that famous Pakistani singer Saleem Raza had sung many years ago.

The social media users reacted to the video clip of Jemima Khan and made interesting comments.

