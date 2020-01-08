UrduPoint.com
Jennifer Aniston Takes A Dig At Ryan Seacrest For Buying ‘her Home'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:36 PM

Jennifer Aniston takes a dig at Ryan Seacrest for buying ‘her home'

Los Vegas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Jennifer Aniston came to the red carpet of the Golden Globes fully prepared to get back at Ryan Seacrest for taking away 'her home' that she had eyes on.The 50-year-old Murder Mystery actor threw major shade at the American Idol host saying he ‘stole' her home, leading the latter into feeling visibly uncomfortable and nervous.Explaining her bold statement to the audience while talking to the E! news host: "You bought your home from Ellen and Portia, and it was a home that I always coveted and she kept, basically giving me a lot of…" she explained but was stopped by Seacrest jokingly as he spotted Ellen and signaled: "She's coming, be careful.

""I know she's coming; trust me, we've been in contact.

Well aware," Jen responded promptly.Avoiding the argument from stretching, Seacrest offered that she is welcome in his home any time to which The Morning Show actor asked: "Do you still have the poker table?""No.

I don't know how to play poker.""Now I won't be there," said Jen leaving us watching in fits.The Beverly Hills compound owned by Seacrest but always coveted by Jennifer since the time it was owned by Ellen DeGeneres, expands to over three acres, boasting of nine bedrooms with two guesthouses.

