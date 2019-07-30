UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jeremy McLellan Thinks He Would Have To Become US President To Meet PM Imran

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 6 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 02:21 PM

Jeremy McLellan thinks he would have to become US president to meet PM Imran

He is only left with two more days in Pakistan and it does not look like he will be able to meet PM Imran on this trip.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) American stand-up comedian Jeremy McLellan is in Pakistan these days.

While he has been fully enjoying desi cuisines, he could not fulfil his wish to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He is only left with two more days in Pakistan and it does not look like he will be able to meet PM Imran on this trip.

Expressing his disappointment on Twitter in his signature sarcasm, the stand-up comedian said his only option to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan is to return to the United States and run for President so he can arrange for his return visit to the White House.

“Only two days left in Pakistan and it looks like I won’t be able to meet @ImranKhanPTI on this trip. My only option is to return to the United States and run for President so I can arrange for his return visit to the White House,” he wrote.

Jeremy McLellan who is always too interested in Pakistan’s affairs has become an important figure here.

Jeremy has won over the hearts of Pakistani people with his posts expressing admiration for this country, its people and its food.

Jeremy is even called the ambassador for Pindi boys after his previous visit to Pakistan that was filled with fun and joy. But looks like he can never have enough of Pakistan and so, he is again visiting the country.

The pictures he has been sharing are making people love him even more.

Lamb Karahi

For the love of mangoes..

He even visited Bari Imam shrine

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter White House Visit Bari United States Love

Recent Stories

President Alvi demands restoring entertainment fun ..

27 minutes ago

Incidents of acid throwing on women dropped to 50 ..

39 minutes ago

Use of force not solution to Kashmir issue: Fakhar ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket announced for Monday

52 minutes ago

US rapper A$AP Rocky's assault trial begins in Sto ..

39 minutes ago

Dollar sheds 60 paisa in interbank

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.