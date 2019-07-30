Jeremy McLellan thinks he would have to become US president to meet PM Imran

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

He is only left with two more days in Pakistan and it does not look like he will be able to meet PM Imran on this trip.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) American stand-up comedian Jeremy McLellan is in Pakistan these days.

While he has been fully enjoying desi cuisines, he could not fulfil his wish to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing his disappointment on Twitter in his signature sarcasm, the stand-up comedian said his only option to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan is to return to the United States and run for President so he can arrange for his return visit to the White House.

“Only two days left in Pakistan and it looks like I won’t be able to meet @ImranKhanPTI on this trip. My only option is to return to the United States and run for President so I can arrange for his return visit to the White House,” he wrote.

Jeremy McLellan who is always too interested in Pakistan’s affairs has become an important figure here.

Jeremy has won over the hearts of Pakistani people with his posts expressing admiration for this country, its people and its food.

Jeremy is even called the ambassador for Pindi boys after his previous visit to Pakistan that was filled with fun and joy. But looks like he can never have enough of Pakistan and so, he is again visiting the country.

The pictures he has been sharing are making people love him even more.

Lamb Karahi

For the love of mangoes..

He even visited Bari Imam shrine