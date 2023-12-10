Jeshan-e-Iftikhar Arif held at Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) In collaboration with the Punjab Walled Cities Authority and the Heritage Areas Authority and Ashgabat, the third and final day of the event "Jeshan-e-Iftikhar Arif" was held at Lahore Fort on Sunday.

In the segments, Iftikhar Arif, Abbas Tabish, and other great participants expressed their views. Famous participants like Kamran Lashari, Ghafar Shahzad and Farrukh Sohail Guindi in "Historical Buildings of Lahore" added a special color by describing the historical beauty of the city.

Sohail Warraich, Habib Akram, Yasir Pirzada and Ajmal Jami discussed the current political situation freely in "My God, when will the tamasha end", while in "Chithian" Ms. Shafaq Lashari and Kamran Lashari wrote interesting letters on the realities of life.

In the final session of Mehfil Mushairah, the poetry of Iftikhar Arif, Dr. Khursheed Rizvi, and Arif Imam and Abbas Tabish captivated the hearts of the audience.

