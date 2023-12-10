Open Menu

Jeshan-e-Iftikhar Arif Held At Lahore Fort

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Jeshan-e-Iftikhar Arif held at Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) In collaboration with the Punjab Walled Cities Authority and the Heritage Areas Authority and Ashgabat, the third and final day of the event "Jeshan-e-Iftikhar Arif" was held at Lahore Fort on Sunday.

In the segments, Iftikhar Arif, Abbas Tabish, and other great participants expressed their views. Famous participants like Kamran Lashari, Ghafar Shahzad and Farrukh Sohail Guindi in "Historical Buildings of Lahore" added a special color by describing the historical beauty of the city.

Sohail Warraich, Habib Akram, Yasir Pirzada and Ajmal Jami discussed the current political situation freely in "My God, when will the tamasha end", while in "Chithian" Ms. Shafaq Lashari and Kamran Lashari wrote interesting letters on the realities of life.

In the final session of Mehfil Mushairah, the poetry of Iftikhar Arif, Dr. Khursheed Rizvi, and Arif Imam and Abbas Tabish captivated the hearts of the audience.

Ends

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Ashgabat Sunday God Event

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

14 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

22 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

22 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

23 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

23 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

23 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

23 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

23 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

23 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan