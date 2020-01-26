UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jessie J's Declaration Of Love For Beau Channing Tatum Makes Hearts Flutter

Muhammad Irfan 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:12 PM

Jessie J's declaration of love for beau Channing Tatum makes hearts flutter

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been all over the news of late ever since they rekindled their romance and got back together following a two-month breakup period.And as they paint the town red with their love, the duo was spotted earlier on a PDA-filled date at the MusiCare Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles.Sharing an intimate clip from the night, Jessie turned to her Instagram and expressed her love for the actor with a poetic caption."When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast," she said, adding: "When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was.

""Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way.Happiness from the inside out.

I love you so much baby @channingtatum," she continued."The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters," she said ending the caption.The two had split earlier in December as per PEOPLE, and had parted ways on cordial terms. However, they made public their reunion earlier on Friday as they hit the red carpet together.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Split Channing Tatum December All From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

18 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.