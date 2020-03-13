Jeweler deprived of Cash, gold ornaments in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was looted in an incident of robbery in Wan Bhachran police limits here.

According to details, gold trader Muhammad Naseer resident of Sargodha along with his companion Sajjad Hussain was moving on a car driven by Zahid Hussain from Mianwali to Sargodha when some unknown armed persons stopped the vehicle on gun point near Sharqi Railway crossing at Sargodha road ( Wan Bhachran) and looted 2 Kgs gold ornaments worth 16 million, Rs.

40,000 in cash and 3 Cell phones.

On the report of trader Naseer, Police have registered case and started probe.