Jewelers Delegation Calls On Opposition Leader In KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A representative delegation of the jewelers association met leader of the opposition in Provincial Assembly, Dr. Ibadullah Khan here Wednesday.

During the meeting, the delegation informed Dr. Ibadullah Khan in detail about the issues they are facing, which included implementation of standard operating procedures and alleged unfair treatment by the police.

Dr.

Ibadullah Khan assured the delegation that their concerns would be raised seriously in the assembly. He further stated that not only will immediate steps be taken in this regard, but comprehensive and effective legislation will also be introduced to provide a permanent solution to the problems faced by traders and the jewelers’ community.

On this occasion, member of the provincial assembly Malik Tariq Awan was also present, who assured the delegation of his full support.

