Jewelery Shop Robbed

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Jewelery shop robbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Unidentified armed bandits looted cash and gold ornaments from a jeweler shop near Gatwala in Madina Town police limits on Friday.

A police report said that five dacoits entered a jewelery shop and looted Rs 4.5 million and 55 tola gold ornaments at gunpoint.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has taken notice of the robbery incident and sought a report from.

Further investigation was underway.

