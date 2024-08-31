Jewelery,cash Looted From Four Houses
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 09:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Five dacoits looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from four houses of three villages
in Sheikh Fazal police station on late Friday night.
According to police sources, the robbers entered the house of Azhar Farooq in village 431/EB and
took away seven-tola gold ornaments, Rs 200,000 and other valuables while the accused also
targeted another house of the same locality owned by Mustafa and looted Rs 400,000.
The dacoits also took away gold ornaments and cash from Hashmat Rehmani’s house in
village 429/EB .
Meanwhile, the police chased them during which the criminals started firing at the police team
and fled away.
Separately, the dacoits targeted the house of Qurban Ali of a nearby village 433/EB and
looted cash, jewellery, a motorcycle and other valuables.
Recent Stories
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari for following teachings of Bulleh Shah3 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets 9-year prison sentence in Hassanabdal3 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather in city13 minutes ago
-
Loralai Administration takes measures to avoid rain related incidents13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Indonesia eye global media collaboration, stronger ties13 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits arrested after encounter33 minutes ago
-
ANF arrested drug pusher with 5.8 kg drugs43 minutes ago
-
AJK pays rich tributes to elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd martyr ..43 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry’s free courses in foreign languages begin in Islamabad53 minutes ago
-
'Resources to be used to prevent burning of crop residue'53 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5m released for medical expenses of police officials1 hour ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti assures to provide all required funds for improvement of sanitation system1 hour ago