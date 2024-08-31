Open Menu

Jewelery,cash Looted From Four Houses

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 09:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Five dacoits looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from four houses of three villages

in Sheikh Fazal police station on late Friday night.

According to police sources, the robbers entered the house of Azhar Farooq in village 431/EB and

took away seven-tola gold ornaments, Rs 200,000 and other valuables while the accused also

targeted another house of the same locality owned by Mustafa and looted Rs 400,000.

The dacoits also took away gold ornaments and cash from Hashmat Rehmani’s house in

village 429/EB .

Meanwhile, the police chased them during which the criminals started firing at the police team

and fled away.

Separately, the dacoits targeted the house of Qurban Ali of a nearby village 433/EB and

looted cash, jewellery, a motorcycle and other valuables.

