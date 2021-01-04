Jewellery exports increased record 85.66%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Jewellery exports during first five months of FY 2020-21 grew by 85.66 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 20, Jewellery worth US $ 4.246 million were exported as this year as compared to the exports of US $ 2.287 million during same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Handicrafts were increased by 100 percent, worth US $ 5,000 exported as compared to nil of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, all other items exports were increase by 32.28 per cent, adding, worth US $ 688.422 million items were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 520.416 million of same period last year.