Jewellery shop’s employee turns out to be thief, stolen gold worth Rs 2.8m recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The employee of a jewellery shop has turned out to be the thief who stole gold worth Rs 2.8 million from the shop a few days ago.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Sunday, the Waris Khan Police was informed about the theft.

The police registered a case and on investigation found that the shop's own employee Shaukat Khan had stolen the gold.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen gold.