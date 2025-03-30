Jewellery Shop’s Employee Turns Out To Be Thief, Stolen Gold Worth Rs 2.8m Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The employee of a jewellery shop has turned out to be the thief who stole gold worth Rs 2.8 million from the shop a few days ago.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Sunday, the Waris Khan Police was informed about the theft.
The police registered a case and on investigation found that the shop's own employee Shaukat Khan had stolen the gold.
The police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen gold.
