Jewelry Worth Over 16 Crores Stolen In Sandra Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Thieves stole jewellery worth more than 16 crores on Friday from a house in Sandra area of Lahore.

According to a private news channel, in addition to the jewelry, cash amounting to over 40 lakhs was also stolen.

As soon as the incident was reported, police reached the scene and began their investigation.

An FIR has been registered, and the search operation for the culprits involved in the massive theft was underway.

