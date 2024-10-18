Jewelry Worth Over 16 Crores Stolen In Sandra Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Thieves stole jewellery worth more than 16 crores on Friday from a house in Sandra area of Lahore.
According to a private news channel, in addition to the jewelry, cash amounting to over 40 lakhs was also stolen.
As soon as the incident was reported, police reached the scene and began their investigation.
An FIR has been registered, and the search operation for the culprits involved in the massive theft was underway.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Population chairs meeting2 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy's operation to seize 1.3 tons of narcotics12 minutes ago
-
Fakhar Imam consoles death of Mir Humyan Marri22 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal- pays tributes to Karsaz martyrs31 minutes ago
-
WSSCM launches recovery operation to address Rs. 13.7 Million in outstanding utility bills32 minutes ago
-
Romina urges climate authority to coordinate with stakeholders for unified climate action32 minutes ago
-
Traffic police arranges traffic rules’ awareness session32 minutes ago
-
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists45 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 conducts awareness walk, seminar on road safety51 minutes ago
-
President Zardari congratulates Team Pakistan on Test win against England52 minutes ago
-
Milkman killed in firing incident52 minutes ago