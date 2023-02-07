UrduPoint.com

JFF Expresses Sympathies With Quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

JFF expresses sympathies with quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) : , Feb 07 (APP)::The Journalists for Future Forum has expressed sympathies and condolences with Turkiye and Syria after a devastating earthquake hit the two countries, with 3,000 deaths reported so far.

Special prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in the disaster, and for the early recovery of those injured.

The Forum recalled that Turkiye was the first country to come to the assistance of Pakistan in the October 2005 earthquake. The forum's chairman and the Co-Chairman were also present here.

An urgent call to the UN development agency was issued in the meeting urging swiftest succour to the victims of Turkiye and Syria earthquake.

