JFF hosts global seminar on ‘Strengthening Maternal Nutrition in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) hosted a global seminar titled “Strengthening Maternal Nutrition: Global MMS Insights & Pakistan’s Journey” here on Tuesday.

A one-day, high-level event brought together global and national experts to discuss the urgent need for improved maternal nutrition strategies, with a focus on Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation (MMS), said a press release.

Honoured guest, Mirza Nasir Ud-Din-Mashood Ahmad, Special Secretary of Health for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, emphasized the critical role of maternal nutrition in shaping a healthier future for both mothers and children.

He said, “Only a healthy mother can bring a healthy child to life. “Maternal nutrition is a critical component that often goes neglected due to a lack of awareness, sensitization, and education, especially in remote areas of the country. The Federal government, with the support of provincial governments and organizations like JFF, is working to promote and strengthen MMS and remains committed to playing its part.”

He appreciated the support of JFF and other development partners for assisting both federal and provincial governments in this vital area.

Ansir Junaid, Chairman of JFF, told the story of the genesis of the foundation, expressed his personal gratitude for the many partners and individuals involved in supporting the MMS initiative in Pakistan, and reiterated the Foundation’s commitment for improving maternal health in the country.

“The health of a nation begins with the health of its mothers. At JFF, we believe that every mother deserves the opportunity to thrive, and every child deserves the chance to be born healthy.

We are honored to stand beside our partners and the incumbent government in building a future where maternal nutrition is a right, not a privilege.”

While moderating the discussions, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Senior Technical Advisor for JFF, recounted the history of how JFF got involved in the MMS initiative in 2019 in Pakistan, and has since become a central part of the JFF mission.

He emphasized the need for more coordinated and multi-sectoral efforts to strengthen maternal nutrition in the country. He also shared that in 2024, JFF in partnership with Kirk Humanitarian donated over one million bottles of MMS for distribution across thirty-two high-burden districts in Pakistan. These supplements are currently being distributed.

Addressing the audience, Jackie Range, Executive Director of JFF, spoke about the mission of the Junaid Family Foundation that is deeply committed in serving vulnerable populations in the core areas of healthcare, education, civic engagement and equity and diversity both in Cleveland, Ohio and in Pakistan. “It is important to recognize the sheer scale of this effort.

To properly serve and sustain women in a country of this size, it is imperative to have seamless coordination between philanthropy, government, and NGO’s. Today’s seminar is a shining reflection of what is possible with such collaboration.”

The Deputy Representative of UNICEF, Shameela Rasool appreciated the role of JFF for bringing all the also addressed the audience and highlighted UNICEF’s contributions.

The seminar convened prominent global experts, policymakers, healthcare professionals, media, and community leaders to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and reflect on the country’s progress in maternal nutrition.