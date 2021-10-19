Jhaghra commends 60 percent increase in KPPRA collections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhaghra here Tuesday said that 60 percent increase has been witnessed in tax collection as compared by the previous year which has been made possible by the hard work of the team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA).

In a handout issued by Director General Information, the Minister appreciated the services which were rendering by KPPRA and said that people's confidence has been restored on tax collection system being introduced by KPPRA.

He said that some three years back the yearly target of KPPRA was only Rs.10 billion collection which has now been increased up to Rs 25 billion per year tax collections.

Jhaghra said that adaptation of several formal activities were behind the success of tax collection by KPPRA like holding of monthly meetings with Secretary Finance on basis of data analysis, identifying high targets, and giving incentives on the basis of performance.