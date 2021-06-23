UrduPoint.com
Jhagra Assures KP Employees Of Raise In Salaries From June1

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Jhagra assures KP employees of raise in salaries from June1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The delegations of All Government Employees Grand Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretariat Coordination Council on Wednesday met with Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhgra here at his office.

At the meeting ,Taimur Saleem Jhgra assured the government employees that the issue of differentiations in salaries would be addressed as concentrated efforts were underway towards the end.

As promised, the Minister said a raise of 27 percent would be added to the salaries from 1st June.

He said a complaint addressing committee has been constituted in case any employee did not get a raise in salary adding he said government employees must discharge their responsibilities with commitment and dedication.

The employees highly commended the provincial government for making a significant raise in their salaries saying they were thankful to the Chief Minister and KP Finance Minister for this generous raise.

