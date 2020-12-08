UrduPoint.com
Jhagra, Bangash Visit Victim Family Of KTH Tragedy

Tue 08th December 2020

Jhagra, Bangash visit victim family of KTH tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Kamran Bangash Tuesday visited bereaved family of Khiraz Gul who died at KTH due to shortage of oxygen.

The two provincial cabinet members offered Fateha, prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family. They also prayed courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

While deploring the incident they said the provincial government equally grieved the loss of precious lives and would take strict action against the responsible of the incident.

