Jhagra calls for efforts to wipe out polio disease

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday called for coordinated efforts by all line departments in the province to protect children from crippling polio disease and make the regions polio free

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday called for coordinated efforts by all line departments in the province to protect children from crippling polio disease and make the regions polio free.

He was presiding over a meeting of Provincial Polio Eradication Task Force (PTF) along with the Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz. Coordinator National Emergency Operations Center Dr Shahzad Baig, Commissioners of all divisions along with relevant officials from Health department were also present on the occasion.

He stressed the need for carrying out anti-polio campaigns in the province to stop virus transmission.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim said that effective anti-polio campaigns were of immense importance to fill the immunity gaps caused by halting of immunization services including polio campaigns since March, 2020 due to COVID 19 pandemic.

He said a lot of efforts by all the relevant departments and stakeholders including district administration, health department, security personnel are need of the hour to make the province polio free.

He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to lead the polio vaccination campaign and take full responsibility and ownership of anti-polio efforts in their respective districts and to address issues at the local level using best possible interventions.

The top provincial bureaucrat also directed district health officers (DHOs) to ensure presence of well-trained field staff to reach out to every target child with anti-polio drops.

Earlier, Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit presented readiness status for anti-polio campaign starting from Aug 13, 2020 in 21 districts of the province.

He also updated participants about the status of case response campaign held on July 2020, in South Waziristan.

Chief Secretary thanked international partners including BMGF, WHO and UNICEF and NSTOP for providing technical support in the fight against the polio virus.

Dr. Sumaira Shams, MPA Provincial Assembly, IGP KP, Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Home KP, Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Health KP, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Secretary PWD, Asghar Ali, Representative of Head Quarters 11 Corps, Brig Anees Akhtar, Director General Health Services, Dr. Niaz Muhammad, representatives of UNICEF, WHO, BMGF and NSTOPs attended the meeting.