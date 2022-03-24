UrduPoint.com

Jhagra Chairs Meeting To Review Progress On Health Facilities In Inner City

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra and Higher Education Minister, Kamran Bangash on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on the health facilities of the inner city of Peshawar

The meeting took several key decisions that include operationalization of Kohati Gate hospital with 100 bed facility within 6 months through Health Foundation.

The meeting decided to use Nishterabad Hospital not just for Covid, but as a secondary hospital, with facilities for hepatology and breast cancer screening.

To revamp Sifat Ghayyur Hospital through its Hospital management committee on a fast track basis, it is decided to allocate Rs. 60 million; including Rs. 35 million to resolve the water drainage issue of the hospital.

The meeting decided to uplift the Maternity Hospital Hashtnagari, also through its Hospital Management Committee for which Rs.

25 million will be provided in two phases.

The Hospital being situated in the inner city, can help cater to a catchment area of over a million people.

Both ministers said that uplift work in these health facilities will start immediately.

After the meeting, they visited some of Peshawar's secondary health facilities including the Maternity Hospital Hashtnagari, and the Sifat Ghayyur Hospital.

Taimur Jhagra said that all this is part of efforts to ensure the uplift of health facilities across the province.

He said that he would also visit Category D hospitals across rural Peshawar to ensure similar uplift investments for bringing improvement in health facilities.

>