UrduPoint.com

Jhagra Condemns Kocha Risaldar Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Jhagra condemns Kocha Risaldar tragedy

KP Minister for Health & Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has condemned the Kocha Risaldar tragedy and expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Health & Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has condemned the Kocha Risaldar tragedy and expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that emergency has been declared in all hospitals of the provincial metropolis and appreciated the adhoc doctors, who abandoned their protest and join duties to give treatment to the injured.

He paid tributes to the management of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for performing their professional duties.

He said that the Health Department is fully prepared for combating any emergency situation.

The provincial minister said that the incident has also deprived them of the Budget Officer of Provincial Finance Commission. He termed the targeting of innocent worshipers as an inhuman and barbaric act.

He directed the authorities of the health department for provision of all kinds of medical facilities to the affectees of the explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Reading All

Recent Stories

Buzdar phones KPK CM for condolence

Buzdar phones KPK CM for condolence

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister performs balloting of Farash Town a ..

Prime Minister performs balloting of Farash Town apartments; says govt fulfillin ..

3 minutes ago
 US stocks drop as Ukraine worries overshadow good ..

US stocks drop as Ukraine worries overshadow good jobs data

3 minutes ago
 Allies Agreed NATO Should Not Have Planes Operatin ..

Allies Agreed NATO Should Not Have Planes Operating Over Ukraine - Stoltenberg

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar suicide blast condemned

Peshawar suicide blast condemned

3 minutes ago
 Bangladesh names South African great Donald as bow ..

Bangladesh names South African great Donald as bowling coach

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>