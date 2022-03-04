Jhagra condemns Kocha Risaldar tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

KP Minister for Health & Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has condemned the Kocha Risaldar tragedy and expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that emergency has been declared in all hospitals of the provincial metropolis and appreciated the adhoc doctors, who abandoned their protest and join duties to give treatment to the injured.

He paid tributes to the management of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for performing their professional duties.

He said that the Health Department is fully prepared for combating any emergency situation.

The provincial minister said that the incident has also deprived them of the Budget Officer of Provincial Finance Commission. He termed the targeting of innocent worshipers as an inhuman and barbaric act.

He directed the authorities of the health department for provision of all kinds of medical facilities to the affectees of the explosion.