UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhagra Condemns PPP For Politicizing Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:41 PM

Jhagra condemns PPP for politicizing pandemic

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan Peoples Party's leadership for politicizing global pandemic at times when the country needs more national unity in coping with Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan Peoples Party's leadership for politicizing global pandemic at times when the country needs more national unity in coping with Covid-19.

In a statement, he expressed dismay over tweet of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman in which she mentioned high death rate and non-availability of Personnel Protection Equipments (PPE) to doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

" In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we never pointed fingers at the flaws of other; in a national emergency, we have tried to be above the fray", Taimur Jhgra said.

Jhagra said that this was not the first time KP was being used as Pakistan People Party political pawn for COVID-19.

He said that PPP is almost extinct in Khyber Pakthunkhwa due to its incompetency, corrupt practices and misgovernance, due to which people of the province rejected PPP in last two elections.

Lauding the efforts and hardwork of front-line workers against the pandemic, he said, " Our doctors and paramedic staff are competent, our hospitals coping and sharing real data".

He said that such irresponsible statements and desperate attempts by PPP to revive its politics at this stage will only discourage front-line workers in fight against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan People Party Sherry Rehman Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus cases in Russia soar past 145,000

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 pays tributes to martyrs' colleagues o ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to provide financial assistance to the family ..

2 minutes ago

Rain forecast for city

2 minutes ago

OSCE Watchdog Calls for Moratorium on Migrant Dete ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19: Japanese NGO provides emergency support ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.