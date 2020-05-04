Jhagra condemns PPP for politicizing pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan Peoples Party's leadership for politicizing global pandemic at times when the country needs more national unity in coping with Covid-19.

In a statement, he expressed dismay over tweet of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman in which she mentioned high death rate and non-availability of Personnel Protection Equipments (PPE) to doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

" In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we never pointed fingers at the flaws of other; in a national emergency, we have tried to be above the fray", Taimur Jhgra said.

Jhagra said that this was not the first time KP was being used as Pakistan People Party political pawn for COVID-19.

He said that PPP is almost extinct in Khyber Pakthunkhwa due to its incompetency, corrupt practices and misgovernance, due to which people of the province rejected PPP in last two elections.

Lauding the efforts and hardwork of front-line workers against the pandemic, he said, " Our doctors and paramedic staff are competent, our hospitals coping and sharing real data".

He said that such irresponsible statements and desperate attempts by PPP to revive its politics at this stage will only discourage front-line workers in fight against coronavirus.