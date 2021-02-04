Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra has expressed grief and sorrow over death of the brother of provincial minister, Mohibullah Khan

Expressing solidarity with the family members, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage.