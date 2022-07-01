Jhagra congratulates KPRA for surpassing revenue collection target in 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) for surpassing the revenue collection target for the financial year 2021-22.

In a statement, he said that the revenue has increased three times in 3 years from Rs.10 billion to Rs 30.3 billion and collection up 46% over last year's collection of Rs 20.8 billion.

He said that over the last three years, they are the fastest growing revenue collection agency in Pakistan, including the FBR.

The minister said that June collection of Rs 2.48 billion represents a record in terms of organic collection in any single month, topping 9 consecutive months of Rs 2 billion plus collection.

He said that KPRA's implementation efforts are paying off as growth is broad-based, and across different revenue sources.

He said that not just Sales Tax on Services, but IDC (Infrastructure Development Cess) collection also showing exceptional growth of close to 100%.