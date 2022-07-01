UrduPoint.com

Jhagra Congratulates KPRA For Surpassing Revenue Collection Target In 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Jhagra congratulates KPRA for surpassing revenue collection target in 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) for surpassing the revenue collection target for the financial year 2021-22.

In a statement, he said that the revenue has increased three times in 3 years from Rs.10 billion to Rs 30.3 billion and collection up 46% over last year's collection of Rs 20.8 billion.

He said that over the last three years, they are the fastest growing revenue collection agency in Pakistan, including the FBR.

The minister said that June collection of Rs 2.48 billion represents a record in terms of organic collection in any single month, topping 9 consecutive months of Rs 2 billion plus collection.

He said that KPRA's implementation efforts are paying off as growth is broad-based, and across different revenue sources.

He said that not just Sales Tax on Services, but IDC (Infrastructure Development Cess) collection also showing exceptional growth of close to 100%.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa June FBR From Billion

Recent Stories

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

13 minutes ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

21 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

45 minutes ago
 FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

2 hours ago
 Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. Visa Holders from Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.