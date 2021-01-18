Jhagra contradicts news about elimination of pension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday contradicted news published in the section of the press regarding elimination of pension for the widows and other family members of the deceased pensioners in the province.

In a statement, he said news about elimination of pension was absolutely untrue, "there is no intent whatsoever to eliminate pension for the widows/ widowers of pensioners. There is also no intent whatsoever to cap the age to which an individual may receive pension to 70 to 75," the minister said.

Taimur Jhagra said that pension reforms were necessary to protect the pensions of current pensioners and future pensioners, adding that such baseless news stories create doubt and confusion among masses.