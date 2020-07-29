UrduPoint.com
Jhagra Directs Officials To Introduce Reforms In Health Deptt

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhargra Wednesday directed the health officials to introduce reforms in Health Department on strong footings while enhancing its capacity to provide best possible healthcare facilities to masses.

He further directed for making 85 different healthcare centers functional round the clock, ensuring provision of medicines, monitoring and availability of staff at these facilities.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Health Department wherein he was briefed on reforms introduced in the department.

The meeting discussed different issues including healthcare of mother and child, provision of medicines, further strengthening big healthcare programmes, recruitment of staff and enhancing capacity of Health Department.

On the occasion, the minister directed that steps should be taken for making 85 healthcare centers across the province functional round the clock. He said the facility of ultra-sound should be made available at all Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers. Besides, he said provision of medicines in hospitals should be ensured and monitory mechanism was in-placed for this purpose.

The meeting also discussed conducting different surveys for monitoring of healthcare facilities and agreed upon two times survey in one year to ensure fruitful results of the endeavors.

The meeting was attended also attended by Secretary Health, Sayyed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, special secretaries, Dr Farooq Jamal and Mian Adil Iqbal, Director General Dr Niaz Muhammad, Additional Director General Dr Shaheen Afridi, additional secretaries and officials concerned.

