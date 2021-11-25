Jhagra directs provision of health facilities to Saleh Khana residents

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A representative delegation of the residents of Saleh Khana, Pabbi led by Advisor to KP CM on Excise, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman called on Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra here on Thursday and discussed with him health related problems of the locality.

Besides, Special Secretary Farooq Jameel, Atta-ur-Rehman, Director General (DG Health, Dr Niaz Mohammad, District Health Officer (DHO) Nowshera and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

The advisor briefed the provincial minister regarding problems faced by the people of his electoral constituency in detail and requested for their resolution on department level.

He told the provincial minister that the residents of the locality have decided the provision of building for establishment of the hospital on their own and requested for provision of facilities inside it.

On the insistence of residents, the provincial minister directed health authorities to provide health facilities in the building within a period of one month, saying the provision of health facilities to people at door step is fundamental right and their top priority.