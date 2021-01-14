Jhagra directs to improve facilities at Bara Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Thursday directed the management of Category D Hospital, Bara, district Khyber for improvement in medical facilities available in the hospital and assured all possible cooperation in this regard.

He issued these directives during a surprise visit to the hospital along with local MPA Shafiq Afridi and Director General (DG) Health, Dr. Niaz Mohammad.

On this occasion, the provincial minister inspected all medical facilities available in the hospital and also collected first hand information regarding facilities available in the hospital from patients.

The provincial minister appreciated Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital for beginning different services including ultra-sound in the hospital and his overall performance.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra also reviewed facilities provided under Ehsas Programme in the hospital.

Later, talking of the management of the hospital, the provincial minister assured filling deficiency of doctors to provide good and timely health facilities to the residents of Bara.